  Sony PlayStation app gets 13 November launch, as Dualshock 4 and PlayStation Eye now shipping

Ahead of the 29 November launch date for the PlayStation 4, Sony is doing a bit of preparatory work for the big day.

The company not only announced last week its redesigned Android and iOS app for the PlayStation 4 will be available on 13 November in North America and 22 November in Europe, but its new accessories have also begun shipping.

Gamers who pre-ordered an extra PlayStation 4 Dualshock 4 controller and the new Sony PlayStation eye have started to see it land on their doorstep. Specifically, shipments appear to becoming from Amazon and GameStop pre-orders at this point, both priced at $59.

Obviously, there won't be too much users can do with the PlayStation 4 controller yet. If they have a PlayStation 3, they'll be able to play titles that support USB input and not Bluetooth. Some gamers have noted PC and Mac support for some titles, as well.

As for the mobile app that got a release date last week, Sony is planning to use it as a second-screen experience for the PlayStation 4. Gamers will have the ability to purchase content for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita, watch their friends play through the console's new streaming function, access social functionality and more.

The mobile app, controller and PlayStation Eye pre-shipments certainly have the community up in excitement. Nonetheless, for now they can only sit and gaze for the big day. For those who haven't pre-ordered, check out our hands-on so you don't feel left out.