  Sony PS4 software patch detailed: Crucial update needed for many features on launch day

Sony has announced the PlayStation 4 will require a software update - which many gamers might deem critical - on launch day.

Yup. The console hasn't even released yet, and the company is already telling gamers that it will need to update to the latest software in order to enjoy most features from Day One. Literally, almost everything you like about the PS4 won't work without this software patch.

System software update version 1.50 will release on 15 November - to coincide with the PlayStation 4's North American debut. One of the key features that the update brings is remote play with the PlayStation Vita over Wi-Fi networks using PS4 Link. It lets gamers access PS4 titles on their TVs and play them on a PS Vita system. The update also brings support for second screens.

Read:Sony PlayStation app for iOS and Android to land in November

Earlier today, Sony introduced the PlayStation app for North America and Europe. The new app is iOS and Android compatible and, once installed, will allow mobile devices to be used as second screens for PS4 titles. Gamers will use the PS4 Link app for the PS Vita system and second screening, thus the update is necessary for transforming mobile devices into second screens for supported titles.

The 1.50 update will also enable mobile devices running the PlayStation app to act as a remote for the PS4. Also included in the patch, gamers will be able to record and upload gameplay via the Share button. They can also livestream with built-in Twitch or Ustream. Those who have the PS4 Eye will even get to utilise voice commands and facial recognition features.

As for Sony's "Play as you download" function, which uses the cloud so gamers can play supported digital titles as they download, this update will enable it. Final bits packaged in 1.50 include online multiplayer via PS Plus, multiple PSN account log-ins, Blu-ray and DVD support, Party (Voice Chat) and the ability to play background music while playing.

But that's not all: despite the software update announcement, Sony has confirmed that some features will not be available at launch, such as the suspend/resume mode. It's a feature that keeps the PS4 system in a low power state and takes gamers back to their game.

Read: Sony PS4 hands-on pictures and video

PS4 is an upcoming video game console from Sony. Announced as the successor to PS3 in February, it will launch on 15 November in North America and 29 November in Europe.