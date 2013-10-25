  Sony PlayStation app for iOS and Android to land in November, offers PS4 second-screen features

Sony has announced the PlayStation app for North America and Europe in a bid to boost the PlayStation 4 experience in those regions. The app enables mobile devices to interact with the PlayStation 4 and offers access to bonus PSN(SM) features.

The new app is iOS and Android compatible, and once installed will allow mobile devices to be used as second screens for PS4 titles. It will also open some PSN(SM) features like Friend Lists, Trophies, the ability to exchange messages with members of their Friends List and browse through information on the official PlayStation website, etc.

Other features available as part of the PlayStation app include the ability to access profile screens and filter friend profiles on PSN(SM), spectate other PS4 users' gameplay and purchase game content on the PlayStation Store. The app will also notify users about their friends' shared activities on What's New, as well as notifying PS4 users about notifications or game invitations.

As for that second-screen feature, users can install the PlayStation app on their mobile devices and then use them as a second screen for supported games. Sony gave the example of The Playroom. It's a title pre-installed in all PS4s. Users can draw pictures on their mobile screens and flick them toward the TV, making the images appear as a 3D object within the game.

Last, but not least, users can use their PlayStation app to control their PS4 system over the same Wi-Fi network. Example functionality includes switching the PS4 to standby mode, starting a PS4 from standby mode, etc.

The new app will release for smartphones and tablets on 13 November in North America and on 22 November in Europe. When the app lands, it will cost nothing on both Apple's App Store and Google Play.

PS4 is an upcoming video game console from Sony. Announced as the successor to PS3 in February, it will launch on 15 November in North America and 29 November in Europe.