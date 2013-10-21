  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Games
    3. >
  3. Game news
    4. >
  4. PlayStation game news

Sony's feeling a bit nostalgic, posts video of every PlayStation since 1995

|
  Sony's feeling a bit nostalgic, posts video of every PlayStation since 1995
10 best gaming gifts for last minute Christmas present ordering
10 best gaming gifts for last minute Christmas present ordering

With the PlayStation 4 set to launch in roughly a month, Sony has decided to take a trip down memory lane by posting an over-the-years video compilation of its best-selling console. 

Starting out with the PlayStation in 1995, the video shows a group of university-age gamers in London as they go about their regular lives, listening to music and doing a bit of gaming.

After that, the video smoothly time warps to 2000. The gamers are the same people, though they haven't aged. They are wearing the style and listening to the music of the new millennium. They're also playing a PlayStation 2.

The video then goes to 2009. The same gamers are of course playing with the PlayStation 3. Each time transition shows the culture changes between years, but the console at the cente of the dorm room never changes. Sure, the console model varies, but each time it's always PlayStation (beneath a Sony television, naturally). 

The video ends in a very space-age-like dorm room setting: Blue-ish lighting, lots of sleek technology, etc. Again, the gamers are the same people, only now they're powering on a PlayStation 4 beneath a Sony HDTV.

It's all so sentimental; check it out below.

Read: PS4 release date and everything to know

PlayStation 4 - also known as PS4 - is an upcoming video game console from Sony. Announced as the successor to PlayStation 3 in February, it will launch on 15 November in North America and 29 November in Europe and Australia.

PopularIn Games
Let it snow: PUBG Mobile Vikendi update adds snow map
10 best gaming gifts for last minute Christmas present ordering
Best upcoming PC games to look forward to in 2019 and beyond
Nintendo SNES and NES Classic will be gone for good after the holidays
Just Cause 4 review: The master of mindless destruction
You can play a load of Sega Mega Drive classics on Amazon Fire TV
Comments