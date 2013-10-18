  Driveclub, a Sony PS4 launch title, delayed until early 2014

First we heard the heartbreaking news that Watch Dogs was being delayed, and now it's happening again. This time it's the delay of Sony's Driveclub, which was supposed to be a launch title with the PS4 release.

It was due out on in the UK on the PS4 on 29 November, but now users will have to wait until the early part of 2014 to get behind the wheel of Driveclub.

"SCE Worldwide Studios and the team at Evolution Studios have made the difficult decision to delay the release of Driveclub and Driveclub PlayStation Plus Edition until early 2014," Shuhei Yoshida, president of Sony Worldwide Studios announced on the official PlayStation blog.

And he added: "Driveclub will be a truly innovative, socially connected racing game, but the team requires more time in order to deliver on their vision — and I’m fully confident the game will surpass your expectations."

It all seems a bit odd, using the game quality as an excuse when Sony, the game developer and console maker, set the release dates in the first place. But while it all seems a strange, we're not too disappointed as it should make for a better end product.

And there will be plenty to keep everyone busy at launch, with the likes of Killzone Shadow Fall, Assassin's Creed IV Black Flag, FIFA 14, Battlefield 4 and Call of Duty: Ghosts.