  PS3 top-selling console last month in the US, as Xbox 360 sales pass 80 million

Microsoft has reported a milestone, with the Xbox 360 maker saying its console has racked up 80 million in sales to retailers around the world since its launch in 2005.

The announcement followed the release by NPD Group of figures it said showed that PlayStation 4 had dethroned the Xbox 360 as the top-selling console in the US for the first time in two-and-a-half years.

But Microsoft wants its fans to know it remains strong. According to the company, the Xbox 360 is till the top-selling console in the US for the year, with 1.6 million Xbox 360 consoles sold in the US in 2013.

NPD Group's numbers were a little surprising, given how long Microsoft has held the top spot. NPD Group says the driving factor towards PlayStation's success came from a special Grand Theft Auto V bundle that has enticed gamers over to its platform. Additionally, the research group says Grand Theft Auto 4 gave the game industry a notable boost.

“The launch of Grand Theft Auto V this September was a much needed shot in the arm for the industry," said NPD analyst Liam Callahan. "Overall retail sales across hardware, software and accessories were up 27 percent versus September 2012, lifted by software sales of Grand Theft Auto V.”

With 80 million sold, the Xbox 360 sits at seventh in all-time video game hardware sales, according to IGN, behind Sony’s PlayStation and PlayStation 2 and Nintendo’s DS, Game Boy/Game Boy Color, Wii, and Game Boy Advance.

Microsoft and Sony are set to release the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 next month. We're looking forward to tracking those sales - given how competitive the gaming industry is about to get.