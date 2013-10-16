  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Games
    3. >
  3. Game news
    4. >
  4. PlayStation game news

Sony rolls out PS4 game pre-orders from PS3, just one month before the new console's launch

|
  Sony rolls out PS4 game pre-orders from PS3, just one month before the new console's launch

Sony is getting ready for the launch of its PlayStation 4 by making it easier for PlayStation 3 owners to pre-order PS4 games.

Sony issued an update for the PS3 today that'll roll out PS4 games for pre-order on the Sony Entertainment Network or PlayStation Store. The ability to pre-order titles will allow new PS4 owners the opportunity to power on their console and immediately begin playing. 

SCE Japan Studio's Knack, which costs $60, and the multiplayer shooter Warframe, which is free, are the only two digital games now ready for pre-order. We've contacted Sony to find out if it'll add more titles in the coming weeks, and we'll update when more information becomes available.

Read: Sony's PS4 game upgrade program detailed, says price discount is available

The PS4 is an upcoming video game console by Sony. Announced as the successor to the PS3 during a press conference in February, it will launch on 15 November in North America and 29 November in Europe. The PS4 cost £349 in the UK, while Europe will get it for 399 euros, the US for $399.

PopularIn Games
  1. What is PUBG Mobile and why is everyone talking about PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds?
  2. Atari VCS initial review: Imagine the SNES Classic Mini and Nvidia Shield TV combined
  3. What is Fortnite Battle Royale? How does it work and what devices can you play it on?
  4. Bandai Namco 2018 mobile game line-up: Here are the trailers of Dragon Ball Legends and more
  5. Ni no Kuni II Revenant Kingdom review: As irresistible as Zelda and as heavyweight as The Witcher 3
  1. Dragon Ball Legends initial review: The PVP mobile game set to take over the world
  2. Watch the Namco Bandai press conference and Dragon Ball Legends announcement live
  3. Atari VCS: Price, specs, release date and more on the all-new Ataribox console
  4. Google Play Instant launches in beta form, play games before fully downloading them
  5. God of War initial review: 2 hours of hands-on play with Kratos' PS4 return

Comments