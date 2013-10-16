  Sony rolls out PS4 game pre-orders from PS3, just one month before the new console's launch

Sony is getting ready for the launch of its PlayStation 4 by making it easier for PlayStation 3 owners to pre-order PS4 games.

Sony issued an update for the PS3 today that'll roll out PS4 games for pre-order on the Sony Entertainment Network or PlayStation Store. The ability to pre-order titles will allow new PS4 owners the opportunity to power on their console and immediately begin playing.

SCE Japan Studio's Knack, which costs $60, and the multiplayer shooter Warframe, which is free, are the only two digital games now ready for pre-order. We've contacted Sony to find out if it'll add more titles in the coming weeks, and we'll update when more information becomes available.

The PS4 is an upcoming video game console by Sony. Announced as the successor to the PS3 during a press conference in February, it will launch on 15 November in North America and 29 November in Europe. The PS4 cost £349 in the UK, while Europe will get it for 399 euros, the US for $399.