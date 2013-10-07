  PS4 with Killzone: Shadow Fall and camera Mega Bundle coming to UK for £450

Sony and several retailers have confirmed that a PlayStation 4 bundle featuring the next-gen console, two DualShock 4 controllers, the updated PlayStation Camera and a copy of Killzone: Shadow Fall will be available in the UK for £450.

If you're not bothered by the camera or extra controllers, you will also be able to buy the console bundled with just the game for £400.

Argos and Game are among the retailers offering the Mega Bundle, as it has been dubbed, although it is not known whether they will be available or shipped on day one of the new console's release - 29 November.

Eurogamer reports that online store ShopTo is offering customers who have pre-ordered the standard package an opportunity to upgrade to the Mega Bundle. "ShopTo is pleased to announce that we have started sending out e-mails to the lucky customers who are eligible to swap to the PS4 'Mega Bundle'! So keep an eye on your inbox," it states.

"If you don't receive an e-mail today all is not lost! We're sending in batches and more will become available as swap offers are rejected."

It says those who do upgrade will still get their consoles on launch day, but with the extra items as advertised.

