  Sony updates PS3 to version 4.50, adds auto-downloading store content for all

As we wait for the PlayStation 4 release later this autumn, that isn't stopping us from playing the PlayStation 3 - and Sony realises that. The company has released a system software update for the console to give you your gaming fix.

Bringing the console to version 4.50, the update is now available. It most notably adds automatic downloads of store purchases and firmware updates to all PlayStation network users, extending support past the Plus subscription that was once required. If you purchase something on another console or on your PS Vita, you'll see it quickly beamed over to your home PS3 console. Nighty, right?

Additionally, the version 4.50 update adds the ability to transfer data from the PS3 to PS Vita using a Wi-Fi or Ethernet connection. The feature was previously limited to only USB cables. Lastly, new options for trophy privacy settings allow users to set which trophies are visible within the update.

Sony's last update for the PS3, version 4.46, was released in late June. It added several bug fixes to the previous 4.45 update, like not being able to access the system's main menu. Even with the release of the PS4 looming, it's nice to see Sony keeping up with the PS3, because you already know the user base will still be pretty large for some time to come.

Version 4.50 of the PS3's software is available to download now. Let us know how you like it, and specifically, how convenient is the new PS Vita data transferring?