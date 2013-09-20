  PS Vita TV could make it to UK and US after all

Sony has hinted that it could release the PS Vita TV in the UK, mainland Europe and US thanks to a "strong response" by those who attended the company's press event during the Tokyo Game Show this week.

Speaking to Engadget at the show, Sony senior vice-president Masayasu Ito said that the company was now thinking about a European and American release for the diminutive games console.

"During the presentation yesterday, the European and American users showed a very strong response, more than we expected, and there has been a strong inquiry, request, demand that they want the product," he said.

"Of course we are thinking of launching in the EU and US, but we have to watch the timing and watch the environment carefully."

It was previously thought that the console - which allows gamers to play PS Vita games on a television using a DualShock 3 controller - would only get an Asian release: first in Japan, and then in China, Hong Kong and Korea in 2014.

The PS Vita TV's price in Japan equates to £64, but it is unlikely to be sold for that sum if and when it does come to the UK. We'd favour more like £100 or even a bit more.