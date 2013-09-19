  1. Home
Sony's PS4 game upgrade program detailed, says price discount is available for limited time

|
Sony previously announced that gamers who bought select cross-generational titles for the PlayStation 3 would be able to upgrade their games at a discount when the PlayStation 4 releases, though the has company kept mum on pricing. Until today.

Sony has confirmed that the upgrades to Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag, Call of Duty: Ghosts, Watch_Dogs and Battlefield 4 will cost only $9.99 (£6).

Gamers who bought  a physical copy of the game will receive a pack-in code that they'll need to redeem on the PlayStation Store for a digital copy of the PS4 version (when available). To unlock and activate the upgrade, the physical disc must be in the console.

Those who bought the digital copy will auto-qualify for the discounted upgrade on the PlayStation Network. They will then be able to download the PS4 version when it becomes available. Simple, right?

Read: PS3 to PS4 upgrade programme: Get Call of Duty Ghosts for just £10

Sony warned gamers not to drag their feet, though. The upgrade program will last for only a limited time. They'll need to redeem their code and make the purchase before 31 January for Assassin’s Creed IV and Watch_Dogs; 28 March 28 for Battlefield 4; and 31 March 31 for Call of Duty: Ghosts.

