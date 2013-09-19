  Sony PS4 camera will not only see you but can hear you too

Sony is at the Tokyo Games Show where senior VP and business division president Masayasu Ito has just revealed details about the PS4 add-on camera. Specifically its ability to understand speech.

The PS4 add-on camera, priced at $60 (£38), will respond to commands that allow you to control the PS4 with your voice alone. Whether this will be as well developed as the Kinect, in its second iteration, remains to be seen. And if games will support it for controls - like Battlefield 4 might – was left undiscussed.

This new camera, unlike the PS3 version, is able to support video capture over HDMI. More details are still to come on this according to SCE America VP of publisher and developer relations, Adam Boyes.

With the PS4 out on 29 November in Europe here's hoping those details follow soon.