  R2-D2 with Xbox 360 and PS3 inside goes on sale for £500, coolest thing ever

A one-of-a-kind, custom-made replica of R2-D2 has gone on sale on Etsy for £500 and what's more, it contains both an Xbox 360 and PS3 inside. There is even a 13-inch TV built into its head and comes with joypads that are colour-matched.

The modified build also comes with a built-in surge protector and AV and HDMI leads to hook it up to an external display, but there's only one power supply for both consoles. There are two disc trays - one for each machine - and a custom internal cooling system keeps the whole thing ticking alone nicely.

There is 500GB of total internal storage and four USB ports for the controllers.

At 3feet tall, it's quite large and we don't think it will quite fit in your tidy AV cabinet, but it's a real talking piece to have on display.

International shipping is offered, at almost an extra £100, as it will be coming from Canada. Remember though, it's a one-off, so if you're interested you'd better snap it up right now.

It may be more expensive than an Xbox One, but we doubt even a next-gen console would bring as big a smile to your face as every time when you spark up the wee droid.