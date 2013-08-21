  PS3 to PS4 upgrade programme: Get Call of Duty Ghosts for just £10

Activision has released additional details about the PS3 to PS4 upgrade programme that was announced by Sony at Gamescom yesterday, confirming that you'll be able to get Call of Duty: Ghosts on the PS4 for just £10.

The Sony PlayStation scheme, which Activision says is "completely optional", allows owners of the current-gen console to buy the game on the PS3 and then upgrade to the PS4 version of the game upon release.

That means that there should be no qualms about waiting until you have your shiny new console before picking up the latest games: you won't have to pay full price for the title on your new console.

Sony said that such games would be heavily discounted, and that rings true with Activision pinning a £10, €10 or $10 price tag on the upgrade.

"Today we're announcing that anyone who buys Call of Duty: Ghosts for the PS3 will be able to upgrade to Call of Duty: Ghosts for the PS4 for a limited time at a suggested retail price of just $10, €10, or £10," said Eric Hirshberg, CEO of Activision Publishing.

Exactly how long that limited time will be is anyone's guess. It would be cruel of Activision to cut that off before PS4 consoles are delivered on Christmas Day.

When Sony announced the PS3 to PS4 upgrade programme, it was confirmed that this would be via digital download to the new console.

"Retail programmes, announced by Amazon and GameStop allow our players to upgrade from the Xbox 360 to the Xbox One version of Call of Duty: Ghosts for $10 as well. We have also previously announced that for a limited time our players will bring all of their Season Pass Content and all of their in-game progress with them within a console family, for no additional charge," Hirshberg added, confirming that it's not only the PlayStation that gets in on the discounted action.

"We have the best fans in the world, and we want to make this transition as seamless and easy for them as possible. And there's more news to come on that front. Stay tuned."

The full extent of the upgrade programme is yet to be seen, but Sony confirmed that Ubisoft, EA, Activision and Warner Bros were on board, with such as Assassins Creed Black Flag and Watch Dogs also eligible.

We will keep you posted.