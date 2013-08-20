Sony unveils 'Magma Red' and 'Wave Blue' DualShock 4 controllers for PS4

Sony on Tuesday announced new colour variations for the DualShock 4 controller, with "Magma Red" and "Wave Blue", set to add a bit of style to your PlayStation 4 gaming set-up.

Sony says both colours will become available in Europe concurrently with the launch of the PlayStation 4, at a retail price of £54. As for a launch in North America, PlayStation 4 gamers will have to wait to get their hands on the colour controllers later in the year, starting at $59.

Mixing the design of the PlayStation 3 (DualShock 3) controller with the Xbox 360 controller, the new DualShock 4 controller features a new highly sensitive six-axis sensor, says Sony, as well as a touch pad located on the front of the controller, which offers gamers completely new ways to play and interact with games.

There is also a light bar on the top with three-colour LEDs. The light bar illuminates to match the colour of characters in a game to offer a simpler, more friendly way to identify players, even when playing side by side, however it isn't to be confused with the Move Controller Sony offers.

Sony will ship a black version of the DualShock 4 controller with the PlayStation 4, leaving you to shell out some extra cash if you're looking for more snazzy colours.

The PlayStation 4 will become available in the US beginning 15 November and the UK and the rest of Europe from 29 November.