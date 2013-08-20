  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Games
    3. >
  3. Game news
    4. >
  4. PlayStation game news

Sony PS3 Super Slim 12GB price dropped to €199, $199

|
  Sony PS3 Super Slim 12GB price dropped to €199, $199
10 best gaming gifts for last minute Christmas present ordering
10 best gaming gifts for last minute Christmas present ordering

The PS3 Super Slim 12GB has had a price drop announced by Sony on stage at Gamescom 2013. The 12GB slimline PS3 will cost just €199 in Europe or $199 in the US and is already available for a cheaper £160 to buy on Amazon.co.uk.

With the new PS4 priced at £349, and plenty of new games due out for the PS3, this could be a very tempting price for many people. Especially if you consider that you get a Blu-ray player, Wi-Fi and, of course, the ability to stream with Netflix, BBC iPlayer and the like.

If the thought of just 12GB storage leaves you gasping for air, fear not, you can expand using the USB ports. And with a PlayStation Plus subscription you'll get 2GB cloud storage - as well as plenty of savings on new and old games.

Sony also announced that there would be discount offer for those buying some PS3 titles also launching on the PS4. If you buy a copy of Call of Duty: Ghosts on PS3, for example, you'll be entitled to download the title at a heavy discount when it comes out on PS4.

Whichever console you opt for, it looks like a great year for gaming.

PopularIn Games
Let it snow: PUBG Mobile Vikendi update adds snow map
10 best gaming gifts for last minute Christmas present ordering
Best upcoming PC games to look forward to in 2019 and beyond
Nintendo SNES and NES Classic will be gone for good after the holidays
Just Cause 4 review: The master of mindless destruction
You can play a load of Sega Mega Drive classics on Amazon Fire TV
Comments