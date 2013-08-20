Sony: Buy a PS3 title, get the PS4 download discounted, includes CoD Ghosts, Watch Dogs and more

Andrew House, president and CEO of Sony Computer Entertainmet has announced on stage at Gamescom 2013 that it will be offering discounts on certain titles to take away the dilemma of whether to buy on your current PS3, or wait until you've secured your next-gen PlayStation 4.

The titles concerned include some of the most-anticipated titles for 2013 and will make it easier it dive in buy the game on launch day, knowing you're not going to have to pay full price for it all over again. Those games include Assassins Creed Black Flag, Call of Duty: Ghosts and Watch Dogs, with publishers like Ubisoft, EA and Warner Bros agreeing to stand behind the programme.

Once you've bought your PS3 title, you'll then be eligible to download the PS4 version when it is released at a heavily-discounted price. That means you won't have to worry about trading in your PS3 game, as required through the recently-announced deal at stores like Amazon.com, as you'll just be able to download it directly.

Sony has also confirmed that the PlayStation 4 release date is 15 November in the US, 29 November in the UK and Europe.

