Watch the Sony PlayStation Gamescom 2013 press conference right here

|
Sony's PlayStation 4 is going to be one of the hottest gadgets of the year, lining up to fend off competition from Microsoft's Xbox One. Sony has been teasing the press conference at Gamescom 2013 for the past week. Will we learn the PlayStation 4 release date? Will we be told the PlayStation 4 price?

We've got the live feed of Sony's press conference right here, so you can follow all the action, pick up all the details on the latest games coming to PlayStation 4. We can expect more DriveClub action, more on Killzone, and a whole lot more.

You can keep up to date with all our PlayStation 4 news on our dedicated homepage, as well as keep up with all the action on our Gamescom 2013 hub!

