PS4 stock shortages: Day one pre-orders sold out, but you'll still be able to get one in store

Much has been written about the alleged stock shortage of the PS4 come the first day of release, but Pocket-lint understands that while new pre-orders are unlikely to be dispatched for day one, there will still be plenty of stock in stores up and down the UK to buy over the counter.

Sony is keeping tight-lipped over its UK stock allocation for the next-generation console, but we understand that retailers were told to inform customers who ordered their PS4s after 5 August that they might have to wait a little while longer for their purchases. This was more to ensure that those who did pre-order after that date and continue to do so are fully aware and kept in the loop. They might get them on day two or a week or so later, but it was decided that a line had to be drawn in the sand to curb disappointment.

Amazon.co.uk says as much in a disclaimer on its PlayStation 4 product page. "Due to high demand, orders placed for this PlayStation 4 console from 6 August may be received after release date. We will ship orders as soon as we receive sufficient inventory." And other retailers we've spoken to concur.

Pre-orders haven't been stopped, as reported elsewhere. Retailers are not turning people away, they are just making customers aware that they might not get their shiny new PS4 on launch day, whenever that might be. We understand that day one pre-orders may even re-open before the launch, but that depends on a higher stock allocation coming to SCEUK than initially expected.

If you are willing to risk a trip to the shops however, you could get a PS4 on day one. As previously mentioned, we have also heard that some of the initial stock has been allocated to the high street for sale on day one. You'll more than likely have to queue outside of a local store, but there will be PS4 units available. We fully expect there to be an official launch in London with incentives offered to those at the front of the queue and we'll update as to where and when after it has been revealed.

We asked Sony for a comment on what we've heard but it's sticking to the official line for now. "Sony Computer Entertainment Europe does not comment on production and we have no further information to share at this time on our release strategy for PlayStation 4 which is scheduled for launch this holiday season."