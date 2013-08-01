PS4 will make its UK hands-on debut at Eurogamer Expo in September
The British public will be able to try out the PlayStation 4 for the first time during the Virgin Media powered Eurogamer Expo 2013 running from 26 to 29 September. In addition, Oculus Rift, the virtual reality headset and system that has had everybody raving about it all year, will be playable on the show floor.
Eurogamer hosts its annual show at Earls Court this year and tickets are already almost sold out. If you fancy having a go on the PS4 before its expected November release, you will have to head down on either the Thursday or Friday as only day passes for those two days are still available.
In addition to the next-generation Sony console, a number of key titles will be playable at the show, including Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag, Batman: Arkham Origins and FIFA 14. We were particularly impressed by The Crew and Wolfenstein: New Order at E3 this year and you'll be able to see why.
A day ticket costs £15, but if you plan to head down only for an afternoon - from 2pm to 7pm - it will cost £10. Tickets are available from eurogamerexpo.com.
No announcement has been made on whether any games on shown will be using Xbox One hardware.
- Ni no Kuni II Revenant Kingdom review: As irresistible as Zelda and as heavyweight as The Witcher 3
- What is Fortnite Battle Royale? How does it work and what devices can you play it on?
- Bandai Namco 2018 mobile game line-up: Here are the trailers of Dragon Ball Legends and more
- Dragon Ball Legends initial review: The PVP mobile game set to take over the world
- Watch the Namco Bandai press conference and Dragon Ball Legends announcement live
- Atari VCS: Price, specs, release date and more on the all-new Ataribox console
- Google Play Instant launches in beta form, play games before fully downloading them
- God of War initial review: 2 hours of hands-on play with Kratos' PS4 return
- Pre-order the HTC Vive Pro: £799 for headset only, bundles not available
- This week's top games to buy: PS4, Xbox One, Switch and Steam games to get right now
Comments