Gran Turismo movie confirmed - Sony says it gave green light
Sony has allegedly confirmed that a Gran Turismo movie is in development but declined to comment on the matter, according to a new report.
It was reported this week via The Wrap that Hollywood producers Michael de Luca and Dana Brunetti, as well as Sony Pictures executives Elizabeth Cantillon, Devon Franklin and Hannah Minghell, were on board to make Gran Turismo a movie.
De Luca has credits ranging from American History X, Austin Powers and Blow to Moneyball and The Social Network and the upcoming Fifty Shades of Grey. Brunetti has also worked as a producer on The Social Network and Fifty Shades of Grey, and other blockbusters.
Following reports about the movie, a Sony Computer Entertainment UK representative has apparently confirmed to Joystiq that Gran Turismo is definitely "being made".
Read: Need for Speed movie to star Ford Mustang and Breaking Bad's Aaron Paul
Making a Gran Turismo movie is a logical choice for Hollywood - as the title is one of Sony PlayStation's most popular driving sim franchises.
"Fast car” video game franchises are currently in development by several studios, such as the DreamWorks adaptation of Need for Speed, while movies like Fast & Furious 6 are lighting up theatres this summer and bringing in millions during their opening weekend.
The Sony representative didn't provide any more details and wouldn't comment on who is signed up to produce the film, but keep checking back as we learn more.
