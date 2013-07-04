Usain Bolt on PS4 vs Xbox One: 'PS4. I'm a PS fan.'

Usain Bolt, the world's fastest man, has made it clear he's got Sony's back in the next-gen console race and is well and truly behind the PS4 ahead of its release at the end of the year.

The world-famous athlete was in France ahead of the Paris Diamond League, where he will race on Saturday 6 July, and Pocket-lint got a couple of minutes with the Jamaican superstar at a Samsung press event promoting its NX cameras.

When we asked Bolt whether he used any tech or apps to train outside of his team's supervision, he casually replied with a grin: "When I'm by myself all I do is just play video games. That's not ideal most of the time."



We pressed for more to see if Bolt was excited about the Playstation 4 vs Xbox One head-to-head at the end of the year.

"Yes, definitely."

And which one will he be buying?

"PS4. I'm a PS fan, definitely."

So there we have it. But will Sony's next-gen console be as fast as Bolt out of the starting blocks when it goes on sale against the Xbox One ahead of Christmas 2013? We'll have to wait and see.