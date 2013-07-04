  Bungie finally releases Destiny PS4 gameplay walkthrough video, watch the game in action

Bungie and Activision have finally released the entire gameplay walkthrough video of Destiny on the PlayStation 4, as shown during Sony's press event at E3 in Los Angeles in June. And it's in glorious 1080p high definition.

The massively multiplayer first-person shooter will be available for Xbox 360, PS3 and Xbox One, but it was on the PS4 that we saw the game running during the show, and mighty impressive it looks too. Now you can see the in-game action for yourself, direct from the source - rather than through a shonky videocam version shot by someone in the crowd on the day.

There are definitely elements of Halo in Destiny, especially in weaponry design, and we also see a little of Portal 2 in the game - namely in the probe sent down the tunnels about halfway through the demo. However, neither of those things are bad - quite the opposite, in fact.

Destiny is now available to pre-order from a number of retailers for £54.99 on PS4 and Xbox One, and £44.99 for PS3 and Xbox 360. No official release date has been revealed as yet, but it is scheduled for 2014 so won't be a launch title for the two new next-generation consoles.

