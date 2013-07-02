  GT6 demo now live, GT Academy drivers urged to start racing

Like racing; like Gran Turismo? Good news, the new demo for Gran Turismo 6, due out later this year, is available to download by anyone with a Sony Entertainment Network account and access to a PlayStation3 connected to the internet. Vroom.

That's even better news for players keen to qualify for this year's Nissan GT Academy who have to use the new demo to help them get on the road to qualifying.

Within the new demo, players will be guided through a number of rounds in a GT Academy-themed driving school before unlocking the final qualifying event.

While the demo is open to all and available to play until the end of August, the GT Academy competition itself will close during the night of Sunday, 28 July at 23.59 BST (00.59 CET on Monday, 29 July).

Anyone who registers and submits a qualifying time will receive free bonus content.

The online qualification for GT Academy will lead to the fastest gamers being invited to the National Final events, where they will be challenged on the game as well as in real Nissan Nismo cars.

From there, the action switches to the famous Race Camp at Silverstone, with the winner there set to potentially join the elite band of Nissan’s Nismo Athletes.

Previous winners ended up racing in The Le Mans 24 Hours race.

What are you waiting for - get downloading now.