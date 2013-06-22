PS4 release date: 13 November, say numerous sources

A number of sources have revealed the release date of the PlayStation 4, even though Sony is still sticking with "holiday 2013".

As revealed by a reader of NeoGaf, Media Markt in Germany and the Netherlands has, presumably prematurely, put up posters advertising the release date for the new console from Sony as 13 November.

If true, that puts the PS4 on the streets - in Europe at least - a full two weeks ahead of the Xbox One, which is rumoured to be being released on 27 November, thanks to a listing on Amazon.com. Whether that will prove to be significant is yet to be seen, but it means that it will mark a reversal between the big rivals: the Xbox 360 was available almost a full year before the PS3 made it to the UK.

Computer and Video Games has also posted that Dutch online retailer Bol.com is also claiming a 13 November release date for the PS4. Although a Sony spokesperson has since claimed that retailer listings are speculative.

As was revealed during the Sony press conference at E3 in Los Angeles, the PlayStation 4 will go on sale for £350 in the UK, a full £80 cheaper than the Xbox One.