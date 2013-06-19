  PS4 games will let you choose to download single-player or multiplayer first

If you opt to download games for your PS4, then the PlayStation Store will offer you the option to download the single-player or multiplayer option first.

The function was revealed in a video released by Sony that shows the new console in more depth. The UI demo, which includes the ability to record live gameplay videos and chat with friends, also shows how you can download games in different parts.

Blink and you'll miss it but just, but flashing up on screen when the user in the video opts to download Killzone: Shadow Fall, the option appears to download multiplayer or single-player first. This is a function we hadn't known the PS4 was capable of.

You also get to see the PS4's microphone and headset that are going to be included in the console box. Also demoed is the ability to reply to messages using the DualShock 4 controller. All you need to do is tilt the controller to select letters and then hit the face buttons to confirm.

The PS4 really has downloadable content sorted. Killzone: Shadow Fall for example, will be playable once the menu screen and first level have downloaded, not unlike streaming a movie via Netflix.