Sony: 140 PS4 games in development, 100 playable within first 12 months

Sony has announced that there are more than 140 games in development for its new next-gen console, the PS4, with 100 of those promised for the first year.

"SCE World Wide Studios (SCE WWS) is currently developing more than 30 PS4 exclusive titles, 20 of them, including 12 new IPs, are planned to release within a year of the launch of the PS4 system," confirmed the company in a statement to Pocket-lint.

Exclusive PS4 titles include Drive Club, Killzone Shadow Fall, Knack, which will be available at launch, and inFamous Second Son, available first quarter 2014.

Sony also unveiled the next blockbuster title, The Order: 1886, from acclaimed studio Ready at Dawn, which will be available some time in 2014.

But it's not just about big games from big publishers. In a move to ensure indie developers get a look in too. The PS4 will have a number of smaller indie games at launch including Transistor by Super Giant, Don't Starve by Klei Entertainment, Mercenary Kings by Tribute Games, Octodad: Deadliest Catch by Young Horses, Secret Ponchos by SwitchBlade Monkeys, Outlast by Red Barrels, Oddworld: New N Tasty by Oddworld Inhabitants and Galak-Z by 17-bit.

Other titles to look forward to include Kingdom Hearts III and Final Fantasy XV from Square Enix, Assassin's Creed IV Black Flag and Watch Dogs from Ubisoft, 2K Sports's NBA 2K14, Bethesda Game Studios' The Elder Scrolls Online, and Mad Max.