Mirror's Edge reboot confirmed for Xbox One and PS4

Mirror's Edge - the genre-defying first person platformer meets beat 'em up - is in the works for Xbox One and Playstation 4 next-gen consoles, as confirmed at the EA press conference at E3 in Los Angeles, California.

Developer Dice is at the helm of the forthcoming title - which will be "coming... when it's ready" according to the final frame of the teaser trailer - and is utilising the same Frostbite 3 engine that's behind other big-hitters such as Battlefield 4.

It's been a full five years since the original Playstation and Xbox title made its grand appearance and the next-gen version looks to have all the appeal of the original game wrapped up in stunning next-generation graphics.

Pocket-lint was at the EA press conference to see the title running. The trailer was made up entirely from in-game footage that was so action-packed it didn't look far away from a futuristic Bourne movie.

But the details were what made it: skin rippling in close-up crops of a tattoo being drawn, the pained facial expression of a guard whose helmet has been smashed, and the beautifully rich colour palette that's punctuated with sharp oranges and reds.

But you needn't just believe us - watch the teaser trailer, above, and give your eyes a treat. We look forward for waiting this one... when it's ready.