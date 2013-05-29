  1. Home
Sony confirms mandatory Vita Remote Play for most PS4 games

A Sony executive confirmed on Wednesday that it would be mandatory for PlayStation 4 games to support PlayStation Vita through the company's Remote Play feature. 

Shuhei Yoshida, President of Worldwide Studios at Sony Computer Entertainment, confirmed the capability on Twitter. In other words, PlayStation 4 users will soon be able to stream games to the PlayStation Vita without having to purchase a second copy of their game. 

Today's news comes as a major boost for Sony's handheld, which has notably less-than-impressive sales. 

Read: Sony PlayStation Vita review

"It will be great to play PS4 games on PS Vita," Yoshida affirmatively responded, when asked if all PS4 games would use the Remote Play feature, but he clarified that it wouldn’t work for titles that require specific hardware like a camera.

Sony's Remote Play functionality is akin to the streaming experience found on Nintendo's Wii U with the GamePad controller, as the feature basically compresses the PS4 gameplay experience and beams it to the Vita over local Wi-Fi.

Check out a Remote Play demo in the video below.

