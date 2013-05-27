  PS4 joins next-gen used games fiasco, possible DRM for new console

The PS4 could feature Xbox One-style used game restrictions if rumours turn out to be true. According to Gametrailers' Geoff Keighley, Sony is currently looking into ways to implement digital rights management into its games.

"The one thing that is amazing to me is that right now we're not hearing a lot from the game publishers about what their view is on this," said Keighley. "The console companies are becoming the bad guys. And, you know, Microsoft is getting beaten up a lot on it.

"Sony, I think, has been seen as this kind of white knight so far that's not going to restrict used games. Based on some of the things I'm hearing, I don't think that's entirely true, because I can't see publishers allowing one system to do one thing and one do another."

It makes sense, as games publishers will have to apply the same rules for one console as the other. Given no one exactly understands what Microsoft is going to do with the Xbox One, we can't exactly be sure what Sony will apply either.

Microsoft is currently in hot water about its used games policy with the Xbox One. The new console will feature a one off activation for new games, with stores then paying a fee to publishers to deactivate the title, so it can be sold as used, or at least that is what current rumours say.

Xbox's Major Nelson has attempted to dispel the rumours, asking gamers to sit tight and wait for more information.

"The ability to trade in and resell games is important to gamers and to Xbox. Xbox One is designed to support the trade in and resale of games," said Hryb in an official statement on Friday. "Reports about our policies for trade-in and resale are inaccurate and incomplete. We will disclose more information in the near future."

Microsoft needs to issue some sort of statement to bring absolute clarity to the used game fiasco, as bloggers and fans are giving Xbox One negative press for its current rumoured used-game policy. Sony could win serious brownie points here with gamers by beating it to the punch.