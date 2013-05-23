  FIFA 14 launch date set for late-September on Xbox 360, PS3 and PC

Get ready football fans. Electronic Arts announced on Thursday that FIFA 14 will be available for Xbox 360, PlayStation 3 and PC, starting on 24 September in North America and 27 September worldwide.

Of course, the game studio hasn't given a date for when the title will be available on Xbox One or PlayStation 4, given that Microsoft nor Sony have given release dates. However, Electronic Arts has confirmed the title will make its way over to the next-generation consoles eventually, except for the Wii U which doesn't run the studio's Ignite engine.

Fans can now pre-order FIFA 14 from a slew of retailers, and in doing so, will be rewarded with 24 FIFA Ultimate Team Packs (one a week for 24 weeks) which can be used to build and strengthen their squad in Ultimate Team. "FIFA Ultimate Team is the popular game mode within EA Sports FIFA that reflects the best recent real-world performances of the world’s best players," EA explained. "Over 3.4 million games of FIFA Ultimate Team are played daily, and over 17 million footballers are transferred through the transfer market on a daily basis, as millions of fans reshape their squads based on the real-world performances of their favourite players."

FIFA 14 will include several new features and improvements which are sure to appease football's many fans. Among the new features are better goal scoring techniques with Pure Shot and Real Ball Physics technology to improve the flight path of the football in play.

During the reveal of the Xbox One earlier this week, EA showed off some FIFA gameplay (among Madden and UFC) while touting its new Ignite engine.