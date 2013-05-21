  EA reveals Battlefield 4 for Xbox One, PS4

EA DICE studio revealed on Tuesday, shortly after Microsoft launched the Xbox One, that Battlefield 4 will launch on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 as well as Xbox 360 and PS3.

DICE also posted a new screenshot from the next-generation of Battlefield on the game's official Facebook page. The Frostbite 3-powered game is set to release 29 October and will become available for Microsoft and Sony consoles on 1 November.

Those who pre-order Battlefield 4 will receive a complimentary Battlefield 4 China Rising premium digital expansion pack that enables players to fight in four multiplayer maps with new vehicles and military equipment.

Meanwhile, pre-orders of the Battlefield 4 Digital Deluxe exclusively on Origin will come with the game, in-game digital items, the Battlefield 4 China Rising expansion pack and Battlefield 4 multiplayer beta access.

DICE will unveil Battlefield 4 multiplayer at E3 on 10 June, and the live demo will be available on Spike TV, EA's website and Livestream.