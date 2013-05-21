  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Games
    3. >
  3. Game news
    4. >
  4. PlayStation game news

EA reveals Battlefield 4 for Xbox One, PS4

|
  EA reveals Battlefield 4 for Xbox One, PS4
HP Omen laptops: No-compromise gaming on the move
HP Omen laptops: No-compromise gaming on the move

EA DICE studio revealed on Tuesday, shortly after Microsoft launched the Xbox One, that Battlefield 4 will launch on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 as well as Xbox 360 and PS3.

DICE also posted a new screenshot from the next-generation of Battlefield on the game's official Facebook page. The Frostbite 3-powered game is set to release 29 October and will become available for Microsoft and Sony consoles on 1 November.

Those who pre-order Battlefield 4 will receive a complimentary Battlefield 4 China Rising premium digital expansion pack that enables players to fight in four multiplayer maps with new vehicles and military equipment.

Meanwhile, pre-orders of the Battlefield 4 Digital Deluxe exclusively on Origin will come with the game, in-game digital items, the Battlefield 4 China Rising expansion pack and Battlefield 4 multiplayer beta access.

DICE will unveil Battlefield 4 multiplayer at E3 on 10 June, and the live demo will be available on Spike TV, EA's website and Livestream.

PopularIn Games
PUBG Mobile tips and tricks: Become a battle royale master
No Man's Sky tips for beginners: Essential things to know to get ahead in the space race
Fortnite for Android won't come to Play Store when it launches
PUBG's newest feature might upset many players
Amazing photos of space as captured in No Man's Sky
Fortnite on Android: These are the phones Fortnite will work on
Comments