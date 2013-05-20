  Gran Turismo 6 concept footage appears, more cars and tracks to enjoy

More footage of the now official Gran Turismo 6 has been revealed. The video features a range of tracks and venues including Silverstone, as well as new vehicles such as the Tesla Model S and the iconic Audi Quattro.

Graphically, it appears to be pushing the PS3 to the very limit of its capabilities and should in theory be the last truly great game to appear on the PS3 before the PS4 replaces it.

Due out around Christmas 2013, Gran Turismo 6 promises more than 1,200 cars and 33 different tracks. As is always the case with Gran Turismo games, the attention to detail is bordering on the sublime. Silverstone's brand new grandstand appears to have been recreated to near photorealistic standard and the carbon fibre weave on a lot of the cars in the concept video matches that of their real life counterparts.

The game could be appearing on PlayStation 4 if these words by series creator Kazunori Yamauchi are anything to go by. "We actually do have a PlayStation 4 version in mind, but for this holiday season, we thought it would be best for users to release on PS3 for now," he said.



So far, the only confirmed PS4 racing title is Drive Club, which quite frankly doesn't appear as graphically impressive as Gran Turismo 6, and is running on a previous-generation console.