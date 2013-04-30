  Watch Dogs release date and new trailer hint at November for PS4 and Xbox 720

Ubisoft has announced the release date of its high-concept Watch Dogs, a game that's hit the headlines ever since its E3 2012 unveiling, and, in the process, might have revealed when the PS4 and Xbox 720 (or whatever it ends up being named) will hit the streets. The game is coming out on 22 November, so it's a good bet that the next-generation consoles will be on that date or shortly before. After all, we know the PlayStation 4 is planned for Christmas.

As the game has already been announced as coming to the PS4 and is fully expected to be a next-gen Xbox title too, it makes sense that its general release somewhat ties into the on-sale dates of those consoles. We'll find out more when Microsoft holds its Xbox 720 unveiling event next month, on 21 May.

The game will also be released on current-generation consoles, including Xbox 360, PS3 and Wii U, and PC - which may be the most advanced and graphically stunning version out there, depending on your gaming computer set-up.

Ubisoft has also revealed a new trailer for Watch Dogs, which shows more of the city in which it is based, and it's starting to look Grand Theft Auto-esque. No bad thing. Of course, it swaps hacking electronics for driving cars, but this is definitely a game to watch (no pun intended).

Pocket-lint will be heading to E3 in Los Angeles in June to go hands-on with Watch Dogs. Make sure you check out our full preview then.