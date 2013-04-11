  PS4 available for pre-order from Asda

UK supermarket chain Asda has followed Game's lead in opening its PlayStation 4 pre-order page for business, even though we are still yet to find out price or release date.

You can reserve your PS4 with a £20 deposit, which will ensure you will get your new console on the day of release, whenever that may be.

Essentially, you are buying a £20 pre-order voucher at Asda Direct when you check out, which can be redeemed against the total cost of the console when it finally ships.

"By purchasing this pre-order, you are reserving a Sony PlayStation 4 console at launch," the retailer says in its terms and conditions. "We will send you a unique discount code worth £20, which you will need to use to complete the purchase of a Sony PlayStation 4 when they go on sale on the Asda Direct Web Site.

"Customers using their unique pre-order discount code will be sent their Sony PlayStation 4 first and before other regular orders. You will need to keep this code safe until you need to use it. The code can only be used online on the Asda Direct web site."

READ: PS4: Everything you need to know

Asda currently states that the release date is Christmas 2013, as per Sony's original announcement, but that this can change. It also says that if there are several different bundles available on launch you will get a choice of which one you wish to purchase. Further details will be communicated to you nearer release.

To find out more, and to pre-order your PS4 now, visit direct.asda.com.