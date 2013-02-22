  1. Home
PS4 won't support PS3 controllers

The PlayStation 4 won't support PlayStation 3 DualShock 3 controllers, further removing its backwards compatibility with Sony's current-gen system.

The PS4 will however make use of the PlayStation Move controller, as Media Molecule demoed at the console's launch event in New York.

Shuhei Yoshida, president of Sony’s Worldwide Studios, explained that the controllers would no longer function. This isn't really unexpected as the PS4 isn't backwards compatible with PS3 games.

It's a shame, as we imagine all the bells and whistles added to the DualShock 4 controller will make it quite a lot more expensive. It means multiplayer sessions will require more cash on your part.

Still, the big news is that the PS4 is real, it's coming and it looks like its going to be damn good as well. Would you really want DualShock 3's running on your shiny new console anyway?

