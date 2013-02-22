Jimmy Fallon given first PS4 hands-on with Killzone: Shadow Fall (video)
Jimmy Fallon has just become the envy of gamers the world over with the first televised proper hands-on of the PS4.
Killzone: Shadow Fall was being demoed on his Late Night with Jimmy Fallon by developers when the US talk show host was handed the controller and invited to take the game for a spin.
Admittedly, Fallon was fairly awful, but what it did show was that Killzone was already running in a proper playable build and not just some sort of FMV shown off by developers and Sony representatives. It really is going to look that good.
READ: PS4: Welcome to the experience
It also seems that Killzone: Shadow Fall might be a launch title for the PS4, with its developers confirming after the PlayStation section of Fallon's show that the game would be launching when the PS4 launches towards the end of the year.
Pocket-lint was at the Sony PS4 launch in New York and was treated first hand to all the visual delights the new console will have to offer. What we didn't get was a look at the actual console itself. Jimmy Fallon gets to play about with the controller, but the box powering Killzone: Shadow Fall is nowhere to be seen.
Sony's own Hiroshi Kawano, president of Sony Computer Entertainment Japan, has said even he hasn't seen final designs yet. However, E3 really isn't a long way off and we imagine the final build of the PS4 will start appearing then.
