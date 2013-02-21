  PS4 games will not be 4K UHD, only photos and home movies

An argument has long been raging about the next-generation consoles - will they or won't they be capable of displaying games in Ultra High Definition (UHD)? Numerous manufacturers used CES in January to unveil their 4K TV sets, so many believed that the PS4 and Xbox 720 would possibly up the resolution stakes too.

Sadly, that doesn't seem to be the case. At least with the PlayStation 4. Gaming site Polygon is reporting that a senior official at Sony has confirmed that games will not be output at 4K2K (3840 x 2160). To be honest, it was a bit of a stretch to think they would, supercharged GPU or no, but there was hope that the graphical resolution would be higher than the existing 1080p limit of the PS3.

Sony Worldwide Studios president Shuhei Yoshida told Polygon that while photos and home movies will be able to play in 4K on the PS4, games will not. The 4K resolution is just not supported for gaming.

Of course, there's been no confirmation that the maximum resolution will be 1920 x 1080 either, so there might be a shock down the line when those particular specs have been announced. For now though, one dream, at least, has been dashed.

UPDATE: According to Stuff.tv, Sony's senior VP Worldwide Studios Europe Michael Denny contradicted his counterpart, claiming that 4K gaming is indeed possible with the PlayStation 4 - Sony just won't support it at this time. "We're not looking at 4K gaming initially," he said. "We are looking at 4K video and still images. [4K gaming] is something we will look at in future."