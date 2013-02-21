Sony further details PS4 companion 'PlayStation App' for iOS and Android

Sony has further detailed its companion applications for the PlayStation 4 on both iOS and Android, following its media event in New York City where it unveiled the next-generation console.

The app is dubbed "PlayStation App" and is meant to be a second screen for the PlayStation 4. Available for both iOS and Android handsets and tablets, the PlayStation App will allow gamers to view maps on their second screen when playing an adventure game, purchase PS4 games while away from home and download them directly to the home console, or remotely watch other gamers playing on their devices.

READ: PS4 officially announced, the next generation is here

There will be no actual gaming available on the app, rather it's meant to be a companion for the console. The PlayStation Vita, however, has gained a "Remote Play" feature that allows gamers to pull PS4 games from their TV and play them on the 5-inch device.

The application is not available for iOS and Android yet, but will presumably be available at the time of the PlayStation 4's release in autumn of 2013.

The PlayStation 4 was the highlight of Sony's media event, with a PC-style architecture, an eight-core x86 processor and 8GB of RAM, the new 4 controller with touch screen and new social layers for a better gaming experience.