Blizzard and Sony enter 'strategic partnership' in offering Diablo III to the console

Blizzard Entertainment's Chris Metzen announced that it has partnered with Sony in a "strategic partnership", at Sony's press event in New York City. The title that Blizzard is bringing to the new PlayStation 4 (and PlayStation 3) is Diablo III.

Diablo III was previously available solely on the PC, and presumably, the same features will come straight to the console. Blizzard was light on details, but did say four-player co-op will be available in the game. This is Blizzard's long-awaited arrival to the console.

For now, Blizzard isn't saying much more about the game, but did mention playable demos and more information will be offered at Pax East, 22 -24 March.

