  Watch the PS4 launch event right here, Pocket-lint hosts official live stream

Sony will unveil its next-generation console tonight, during its "Future of PlayStation" event and Pocket-lint has you covered. Not only will we be bringing you all the news as it happens, we've also partnered with Sony Computer Entertainment UK to offer the live stream of the press-only event here on this very website.

Want to see the launch of the console many are calling the PlayStation 4 (codenamed Orbis)? Then bookmark this page. The action kicks of 11pm UK time, 6pm in New York - where it is being held.

The stream above will also work on tablets and smartphones, Android and iOS included, so you can even watch it in bed, or in a nightclub, or . . . er, you get the picture.

The event itself is planned to last for 90 minutes, and the live stream will kick off 30 minutes before the start of the show (10.30pm UK time) with a holding screen. Then, with five minutes to go, you'll see the audience and venue - maybe even Pocket-lint, as we'll be there in New York City.

As for what will actually be unveiled, that's still a guessing game at the moment. You can check out the latest rumours and speculation in our PS4: Everything you need to know feature, and follow the rest of our coverage throughout the day. But remember to join us back here later tonight for what could prove to be the most important console release in many a decade. Who needs live blogs, pah!

UPDATED: The event is now over and the PS4 has been unveiled - at least, in essence. Sony will soon repeat the event stream so you can check it all out again as it happened.

