  Sony 'PlayStation Cloud' domains registered ahead of PS4 press event

Sony has registered domains around a "PlayStation Cloud" product name, ahead of the company's 20 February media event to reveal the future of the PlayStation platform.

Sony's cloud Gaikai division, which it acquired last year, has registered the domains PlayStation-Cloud.com, PlayStation-Cloud.org, and PS-Cloud.net.

It's worth noting that in 2009 Sony registered a trademark for PS Cloud, but hasn't released a product under the name. The domains don't point to anything at present but are very interesting, given rumours.

This month, The Wall Street Journal reported that Sony will release a service that will stream older PlayStation 3 titles over the cloud to the next-generation console.

Could the domains Sony is registering be for the old title streaming service Sony is set announce? Pocket-lint will be live from New York City on 20 February at 6pm EST to bring you the latest. Stay tuned.