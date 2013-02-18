  Bungie's Destiny confirmed for future console platforms, as well as PS3 and Xbox 360

Bungie's new next-generation game, Destiny, will be available on the the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 as you would expect, but also other future console platforms, the developer has confirmed.

Set in the distant future, Destiny casts players as Guardians of the last city on Earth, who will traverse the ancient ruins of our solar system from the red dunes of Mars to the lush jungles of Venus. Able to wield incredible power, players must battle humanity's enemies and reclaim all of mankind's Golden Age.

Sound complex and highbrow? Most likely. Bungie is known for its grand, sweeping sci-fi epics and Destiny is likely to be no exception.

The game promises to come with co-operative, competitive, public and social activities, all seamlessly connected - something even the GameStop president is excited about, lending his name to the press release.

"Not only does Destiny look amazing, but its new living world will also change the way players think of co-operative online gaming," said global retailer Tony Bartel.

The game will also include a social world, where you can interact with other players on devices such as smartphones and tablets. It will require an always-on internet connection in order to play but will have no subscription fees.

Bungie did reveal a very small snippet of gameplay in its Destiny reveal video, but not enough that anything could be made in terms of graphical judgements.

Footage of the game running on future-generation consoles might make an appearance at Sony's launch event on 20 February or, failing that , at E3 in June.