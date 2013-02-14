  Sony confirms The Last of Us delay, Naughty Dog needs more time

Like Bioshock Infinite and Grand Theft Auto V before it, triple-A PlayStation 3 game The Last of Us has been moved from its original release date to allow the developer more time to perfect it.

Originally slated for May, The Last of Us will now release globally on 14 June. It's not too big a delay - a matter of weeks not months, as in GTA V's case - but is a further indication of the standards being set by the top tier of titles these days.

"The Last of Us is an ambitious project. In many ways it may be Naughty Dog’s most ambitious project to date - brand new universe and cast of characters, brand new tech, brand new genre, not to mention it’s easily the longest campaign Naughty Dog has ever made," says Neil Druckmann, creative director of developer Naughty Dog on the PlayStation Blog.

"Instead of cutting corners or compromising our vision, we came to the tough decision that the game deserved a few extra weeks to ensure every detail of The Last of Us was up to Naughty Dog’s internal high standards."

So The Last of Us enters the pantheon of great games already. Not because it is going to be superb in gameplay terms (although we have high hopes for it, being both Unchartered and zombie movie fans), but because we will have to wait even longer for it to be good and ready.

And do you know what? We don't mind. We don't mind at all.