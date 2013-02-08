  1. Home
First Unreal Engine 4 game revealed: Xbox 720 and PS4 release?

The first Unreal Engine 4 game has been revealed. Called Daylight, it is a clever twist on the survival horror genre. And its being built around the newest version of Unreal Engine means it looks absolutely stunning, from the screenshots at least.

The game works around procedurally generated content, giving you snippets of the story each time you play through it. The lead character, a woman, is tasked with breaking free from an insane asylum haunted by all sorts of creatures.

The game has no weapons - your only option is to run. You are also given a smartphone and can use its compass or flashlight to navigate. Flares play a vital roll in frightening off ghosts and other bad guys in the asylum.

The Daylight screenshots show an already fantastic-looking title. Clearly, the incredible lighting effects of which Unreal Engine 4 is capable are well suited to the world of survival horror.

Unreal Engine 4 is a bit of a hot topic with the next generation of games consoles, as its predecessor has done so much to shape the course of events with the Xbox 360 and PS3. Gears of War, for example, was made using the Unreal Engine 3.

In all likelihood, a lot of the titles appearing on the new games consoles will use the new engine. Daylight is pegged for a Steam release at around $20 at some point in 2013 so, who knows, it could be downloadable on the new consoles as well. 

