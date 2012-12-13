  The Pocket-lint Xmas Spectacular - Day 8: Win a PS3 and a year's supply of games

Day 8 of the Pocket-lint Xmas Spectacular brings you the chance to win a Sony PlayStation 3 console and a year's supply of games. That's right, a gift that keeps on giving.

So, not only will you receive a PS3 console, but you'll be added to a very important VIP list that means you'll get all of Sony's published titles for the next year.

That, Sony tells us, includes some of the company's development teams' finest work to date, in the shape of; God of War, The Last of Us, Beyond, Tearaway - and plenty more they haven't even announced yet. Wow.

The newly redesigned PlayStation 3 is smaller and lighter than ever before; packed with all the gaming fun you'd expect from PlayStation but in a brand new case!

By redesigning the internal design architecture, and removing the disc-fed tray and replacing it with a sliding top-loading disk cover, the PS3 Super Slim is reduced in size by up to 25 per cent compared to the current Slim PS3.

For those who like to download their games from PlayStation Network, you’ll find a 500GB Hard Drive (HDD) that is perfect for video games, music, movies and more - meaning you’ll never need to worry about storage space on the PS3 Super Slim.

The PS3 500GB Super Slim is a home entertainment system in a discreet and sleek console that allows you to play Blu-Ray Discs, DVD's, Music CD's and watch TV through the BBC, ITV and Channel 4 iPlayer (Internet connection required).

All you have to do is follow Pocket-lint (@Pocketlint) on Twitter and then retweet this or any story with the hashtag #plxmas. The competition will last just 24 hours after which a winner will be drawn on 14 December at 11am. The winner will be announced on Twitter and named on Day 9 of the Pocket-lint Xmas Spectacular, when we'll be lining up another fantastic prize.

So what are you waiting for? By this time tomorrow you could looking forward to gaming your way though Christmas, and all of 2013 too!

This competition is now closed. Congratulations to @elliothartley.