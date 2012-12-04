  PlayStation 3 is best, says Netflix: First for updates, streams most movies

Sony Computer Entertainment America and Netflix have revealed that the PlayStation 3 is the top device for development and viewing in 2012.

Reed Hastings, chief executive officer of Netflix, said: "PS3 is our largest TV-connected platform in terms of Netflix viewing, and this year, at times, even surpassed the PC in hours of Netflix enjoyment to become our No. 1 platform overall".

Netflix is widely available across almost all platforms - Xbox 360, Nintendo Wii, Android and iOS devices, for example - but it seems that movie watching is mostly taking place in the living room via the PS3.

"PS3 is a natural fit for Netflix in terms of developing and first deploying our most advanced features. We can transparently update our application with new features on a daily basis, and through the free PlayStation Network, people around the world can sign up for Netflix directly from their PS3," Hastings added.

The PS3 was the first platform to offer Full HD streaming and 5.1 Dolby Digital surround sound, as well as various other features. Sony's console is also the first to feature a new voice-controlled user interface called Max, currently in testing.

The preference to watch via the PS3 might not come as a surprise: its integrated Blu-ray player and home media streaming capabilities make it a great choice as the hub of a home entertainment centre.