Sony: 70 million PS3 consoles sold worldwide

Sony has announced that it has sold more than 70 million PlayStation 3 consoles since its launch six years ago.

"Cumulative sales of the PlayStation 3 have reached a milestone of 70 million units worldwide as of 4 November 2012," the company confirmed in a statement.

Sony has also announced that sales of the PlayStation Move motion controller has surpassed 15 million units worldwide as of 11 November.

Sony says it will continue to further expand the PS3 platform and create a world of computer entertainment that is only possible on its system. However, it falls short of saying that it is working on a new console, the much rumoured PlayStation 4 - expected to be announced during E3 in June 2013.

The 70 million number is important because it comes just one month after Microsoft announced that it too had sold 70 million Xbox 360 consoles since its launch in 2005.

The PlayStation 3 might be catching the Xbox 360 total number, but Microsoft - currently celebrating the 10th anniversary of Xbox - still has the number one selling console around the world, with the latest figures showing the Xbox 360 has been there for more than a year.

