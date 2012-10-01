PS Vita: No price cut for Christmas

We think it's fair to say that the PlayStation Vita has not been a runaway success. And it seems that Sony agrees with us. However, it won't be dropping the price of the handheld console in the run up to Christmas, believing that its new line-up of titles will make the device attractive enough.

That's not to say that the PS Vita won't see a drop in its retail price eventually, with the company claiming that its traditional strategy is to lower the cost of its hardware after a period of time, but this year it will be looking to "add value" in time for the holiday season.

Speaking to Eurogamer at the site's recent Expo in London, Fergal Gara, SCE's UK vice-president and managing director, admitted that the console hadn't exactly set the world alight, but there are some strong games on their way.

"I'd say it's done reasonably well, but I'm a sales guy and motivated by selling, so I'm never going to say we've done well enough," he said.

"What's important is, we've got great software now as we face into peak. We've seen it time and time again on Sony platforms and others' platforms: when you've got great software you can give it a great push.

"We've seen people hovering around LittleBigPlanet and Assassin's Creed: Liberation here at the Expo. It's a great example - it's got every potential to do very well for the peak."

He also told the gaming site that the focus for the PS Vita this Christmas will be in bundling quality games with the device.

"Even this week there are some tremendously attractive bundles out there. For example, Wi-Fi Vita plus LittleBigPlanet at the £200 price point. There's the Wi-Fi product again plus FIFA 13 plus Uncharted Golden Abyss plus LittleBigPlanet at not much above the £200 price point."

However, that doesn't mean there won't be a price cut in the new year. When asked by Eurogamer whether a price will have to wait "until next year", Gara said: "Yes."