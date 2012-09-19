PlayStation Plus coming to PS Vita in November
PlayStation Plus membership will finally include the PS Vita come this November. Announced back at Gamescom, the subscription service with benefits will offer Vita discounts and freebies, and Sony has confirmed that it will be part of the package for existing members. There will be no extra fees.
What content will be included when the Vita-flavoured PlayStation Plus launches is yet to be revealed, although the Japanese giant has said it will include designated full-price Vita games, which will be made available to subscribers free, as long as they maintain their memberships. The games will be downloadable from the PlayStation Store.
In addition, there will be members-only discounts for certain Vita titles, 1GB of online cloud storage for save games, automatic download for games demos and updates (presumably, you can also turn this feature off), and automatic trophy sync across devices.
In short, it'll be much the same offering as PS3 owners currently get with their PlayStation Plus memberships.
An exact date for the service to go live will be revealed closer the time.
PlayStation Plus membership costs £39.99 for 12 months, £11.99 for 90 days.
- Pokemon Go Eevee evolutions: How to get Vaporeon, Flareon, Jolteon, Espeon or Umbreon
- Yes, you can buy Nintendo Labo Toy-Con replacement parts
- God of War review: Stunning reinvention marks Kratos' triumphant return
- PUBG Mobile Arcade mode: Here's everything you need to know about the PUBG update
- PUBG now free to play on Xbox One, see the fuss about PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds for yourself
- What is PUBG Mobile and why is everyone talking about PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds?
- PUBG Mobile tips and tricks: Become a battle royale master
- Call of Duty Alexa skill uses AI to offer personalised training
- E3 2018: The games, consoles, press conferences and announcements to expect
- Call of Duty Black Ops 4: Release date, formats, Battle Royale and everything you need to know
Comments