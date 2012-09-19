PlayStation Plus coming to PS Vita in November

PlayStation Plus membership will finally include the PS Vita come this November. Announced back at Gamescom, the subscription service with benefits will offer Vita discounts and freebies, and Sony has confirmed that it will be part of the package for existing members. There will be no extra fees.

What content will be included when the Vita-flavoured PlayStation Plus launches is yet to be revealed, although the Japanese giant has said it will include designated full-price Vita games, which will be made available to subscribers free, as long as they maintain their memberships. The games will be downloadable from the PlayStation Store.

In addition, there will be members-only discounts for certain Vita titles, 1GB of online cloud storage for save games, automatic download for games demos and updates (presumably, you can also turn this feature off), and automatic trophy sync across devices.

In short, it'll be much the same offering as PS3 owners currently get with their PlayStation Plus memberships.

An exact date for the service to go live will be revealed closer the time.

PlayStation Plus membership costs £39.99 for 12 months, £11.99 for 90 days.